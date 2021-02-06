City officials: New Haven Public Schools Asst. Superintendent, family uninjured after shooting outside home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A close call in New Haven, after a school administrator’s home was found in the middle of a ‘shooting incident’ Friday evening, according to the office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

City officials say New Haven Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Paul Whyte and his family were home when gunfire opened on their house. There is external damage sustained to the home.

Mayor Elicker released a statement saying he is relieved no one in the home was injured from the gunfire:

I went to see Dr. Whyte and his family last night upon hearing about the shooting incident. I was relieved in this moment, traumatic as it was, to hear that Dr. Whyte and his family were physically unharmed by the gunfire. This moment is also a reminder that, with crime on the rise nationally and in our City, bullets have no name. We are very lucky in this instance that no one was hurt. This stresses the important work we are doing as a City to stop gun violence in both the short-term and long-term. To those who continue to wreak havoc in our communities, divide us further with gun violence, and have no respect for the safety of our neighbors: we are putting you on notice. Your violent actions will have real consequences. The New Haven Police Department is working diligently to get to the bottom of this instance, as well as the many other violent acts that have continued to plague our community. If you have any information pertaining to any ongoing investigations call the NHPD at (203) 946-6304. I understand that many who are affiliated with group-involved violence and street groups often don’t know how to shake their allegiance to this group identity. We are ready to support you if you want to leave that life behind.

This is a developing story.