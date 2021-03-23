City officials trying to clean up illegal dumping site in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elm City officials are trying to clean up an illegal dumping site. The plot of land on Russell Street started out as a junkyard years ago, but when its owner died in the ’90s, it went to his grandson.

At first, he says, the city wanted to make it into a park but they found PCB contamination there so he started renting out the space for people to store their stuff.

Owner James Fitzmaurice told News 8 Tuesday, “Can’t use the property, don’t want you to do nothing with it for 30 years. Come down here literally the fence is knocked down. I don’t come here often. Tires, debris all the way to the back of the property…What started out as one car…it just snowballed, it snowballed.”

Several agencies including the DMV are working on clearing out the lot.

Officials say there are as many as 200 cars, tractor-trailer trucks, and a fire truck. People are allowed to pick up their cars or the DMV will tow them.