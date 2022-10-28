A sample rendering of Phase 1A of the Square 10 project. (City of New Haven)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.

Officials announced Friday that the Square 10 construction project has been turned over to developer LWLP New Haven LLC, a consortium of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, the Fieber Group, and KDP.

“This is a big undertaking, especially because there’s been a lot of attempts to develop it that haven’t been successful,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

City officials said Phase 1 involves three sub-phases for new housing, public amenities, and a medical/lab office building.

Phase 1A includes 200 apartments, 40 of which will be affordable units, 16,000 square feet of retail space, and a public plaza. This sub-phase costs $76 million and is expected to be complete by 2025.

A sample rendering of Phase 1A of the Square 10 project. (City of New Haven)

Phase 1B includes a 650-car garage and an additional 75-100 apartments, 20% of which will be affordable units.

Phase 1C involves the construction of a 200,000+ square-foot medical and lab office building, which Elicker said adds to the investment in biotech and life sciences. The building will include a ground-floor restaurant.

A sample rendering of Phase 1B & 1C of the Square 10 project. (City of New Haven)

“New Haven’s becoming a real hub for this kind of industry, and as more companies decide to locate here, it actually builds upon itself,” Elicker said. “It’s a really exciting step forward.”

No word yet on how much the last two subphases will cost, but officials expect them to be built by 2027.

Ginny Kozlowski, the CEO of New Haven Economic Development Corporation, said the plan will bring more foot traffic, with access to downtown, the train station, and the Route 34 corridor.

“It’s going to put this parcel back into protective reuse, and it’s going to help knit the city back together,” she said.

A groundbreaking event kicking off construction of Phase 1A is scheduled for Nov. 10. A community meeting on the project is set for Nov. 17, followed by the City Plan Commission’s formal review of Phase 1B and 1C plans at a later date.