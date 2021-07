NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s downtown farmers’ market returns on Wednesday! The market is located on the New Haven Green, right across from city hall.

CitySeed could not run the market last summer due to the pandemic, but it’s back with a bang this year! It’s accessible by a number of city buses and accepts credit, debit, cash, SNAP, and other forms of payment.

The CitySeed Farmers’ Market will run on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October.