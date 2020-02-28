Civil rights leaders meet with New Haven police about policy changes in aftermath of officer-involved death of Soulemane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven civil rights leaders met with top brass at the State Police Department Thursday to discuss department policy changes they’re hoping to implement following the State trooper-involved fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in West Haven.

The changes police will be making include recruiting more minority officers and training troopers in inner-city policing.

Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by State Trooper Brian North in West Haven last month after he the 19-year-old let police on a wild chase down I-95 after an alleged carjacking.

Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber who has been representing the Soulemane family in the wake of the shooting says clergy has not been able to see Trooper North’s personnel file that would include any possible disciplinary records due to a union contract State legislators signed off only months ago.

“I just don’t really understand how can you hire an employee and not be able to look at their personnel file. These individuals could have been in another town, another state and could have been involved in accidents, could have been involved in shootings and we don’t know that because we do not have the privilege of looking at their files.” – Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber

Kimber says he plans to speak to lawmakers about the State police contract.

In January, News 8 filed a Freedom of Information request for Trooper North’s personnel file with the State police legal affairs department. We have not received a copy.