Civil rights leaders meet with New Haven police about policy changes in aftermath of officer-involved death of Soulemane

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven civil rights leaders met with top brass at the State Police Department Thursday to discuss department policy changes they’re hoping to implement following the State trooper-involved fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in West Haven.

The changes police will be making include recruiting more minority officers and training troopers in inner-city policing.

Mubarak Soulemane was shot and killed by State Trooper Brian North in West Haven last month after he the 19-year-old let police on a wild chase down I-95 after an alleged carjacking.

Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber who has been representing the Soulemane family in the wake of the shooting says clergy has not been able to see Trooper North’s personnel file that would include any possible disciplinary records due to a union contract State legislators signed off only months ago.

“I just don’t really understand how can you hire an employee and not be able to look at their personnel file. These individuals could have been in another town, another state and could have been involved in accidents, could have been involved in shootings and we don’t know that because we do not have the privilege of looking at their files.”

– Reverend Doctor Boise Kimber

Kimber says he plans to speak to lawmakers about the State police contract.

In January, News 8 filed a Freedom of Information request for Trooper North’s personnel file with the State police legal affairs department. We have not received a copy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Civil rights leaders meet with police about policy changes in aftermath of officer-involved death of Soulemane

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil rights leaders meet with police about policy changes in aftermath of officer-involved death of Soulemane"

Waterbury taking coronavirus precautions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury taking coronavirus precautions"

Working to save native plants during Invasive Species Week

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Working to save native plants during Invasive Species Week"

The Internship and Career Fair New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Internship and Career Fair New Haven"

Exclusive: Waterbury mayor speaks out about the Holy Cross rowing team crash that seriously injured his daughter and killed her teammate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive: Waterbury mayor speaks out about the Holy Cross rowing team crash that seriously injured his daughter and killed her teammate"

WEB EXTRA: Mayor O'Leary of Waterbury speaks about getting the news of the Holy Cross accident

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Mayor O'Leary of Waterbury speaks about getting the news of the Holy Cross accident"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss