Clean-up underway following oil spill in New Haven

New Haven

(WTNH) — Clean-up efforts are underway following an oil spill at the Gulf Oil facility on Waterfront Street in New Haven.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Spill Prevention crews are at the scene.

Officials received the call at around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Workers at the facility were transferring gasoline through the wrong line, causing about 2,000 gallons of gas to spill on the ground.

Officials say the spill is not affecting the Long Island Sound.

DEEP is investigating the incident.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

New Haven

