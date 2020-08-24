Cleanup underway after chemical spill at Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cleanup is underway after a chemical spill at Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael campus Sunday.

Rick Fontana, Director for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security for the City of New Haven, told News 8, approximately five gallons of ethanol spilled in a room near the loading area at the Father Michael McGivney Center on George Street.

New Haven Police Department was on the scene.

The occupants of the building in the area of the spill were evacuated, but the spill and evacuation did not impact hospital operations.

As of Sunday afternoon, Fontana reports, the spill was in the process of being cleaned up and the area aired out.

