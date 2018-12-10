Club Corvette donates hundreds of toys to the Gr8 Holiday Give

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - News 8's Gr8 Holiday Give is in full swing, and our toy drive got a big boost Monday morning.

Club Corvette of Connecticut and Guilford Texaco teamed up this year to bring truckloads of toys to News 8 for this year's Gr8 Holiday Give. About 400 new unwrapped toys were donated.

If you'd like to donate to the Gr8 Holiday Give, you can get a list of drop off locations here, or join us this Saturday at the Connecticut Post Mall between 10:00 a.m. and Noon. We'll be setup on the lower level near Target collecting toys to help out needy children across Connecticut.