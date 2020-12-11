 

Co-director of Chabad Jewish Center gives the latest details on Grand Menorah Lighting and Laser Light Show holiday event

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday was the first night of Chanukah and in the times of COVID, Chabad Jewish Center of Hamden has pivoted this year.

The center is holding a free, drive-in Grand Menorah Lighting and Laser Light Show happening in the Hamden Plaza this Sunday, Dec. 13. Here to talk about what that looks like this year is Chaya Hecht, the co-director of the center.

The Menorah Lighting will be complete with music, a laser light show, and pre-packaged refreshments for each car. Parking instructions will be sent upon RSVP.

