GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Coast Guard is currently investigating and working to remove a large barge that is currently ashore in Guilford.

Weeks Marine, Inc. oversees the ship and is assisting in the incident. Its team in Jersey City is also helping, as the barge was intended to arrive there.

The barge broke loose from its tug due to heavy weather, according to Regulation Compliance Supervisor Jake Hobson. While the crew had expected poor weather, it was heavier than anticipated.

The Coast Guard was immediately notified.

The barge made its way to the Guilford shore, coming to a rest close to the Sachem’s Head Yacht Club. According to the Weeks Marine website, this particular barge is 250 feet long.

The barge was damaged once it broke loose, so teams must first secure floatation before it can be set free. Crews are actively working on the ship, though the length of removal is uncertain, according to Hobson. The best estimate is multiple days.

The Coast Guard and Weeks Marine advise people not draw too close to the incident due to safety reasons.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.