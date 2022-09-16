NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Saturday in New Haven, residents will have a chance to get an up-close look at how the Coast Guard works.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island will hold an open house. Visitors will have the chance to tour Coast Guard boats, see helicopter rescue demonstrations, and learn about the important functions of our Coast Guard.

“Oil spill response to law enforcement, ice breaking, working buoys our here in Long Island Sound,” said Capt. Eva Van Camp, U.S. Coast Guard. “We’ll also have a search and rescue demonstration.”

New Haven police and fire will also be putting on demonstrations on the water. It’s the first Coast Guard open house in three years because of the pandemic.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sector Long Island Sound on Woodward Avenue in New Haven.