GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Coast Guard, along with fire departments from Guilford, Branford, and Madison are working to put out a boat fire off the coast in Guilford Friday.

The Coast Guard said it is an approximately 50-foot sport fisher boat. There was one person on board who jumped off and was picked up by Guilford Fire Department. That person is fine, according to the Coast Guard.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.