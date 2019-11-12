Cold weather means busy times for heating assistance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The various local agencies that coordinate federal heating assistance for low income households are bracing for a lot of people coming in over the next few days to see if they can get some help.

The most important advice for anyone who is applying is do your research first before you head to their office.

Temperatures are dropping and the home heating season has begun.

“As a matter of fact, tomorrow is the first day we can start delivering oil, or sending authorizations out so people can get oil deliveries,” explained Sharon Willard, Director of Programs and Support Services for the Community Action Agency of New Haven.

That agency coordinates hearing assistance for the greater New Haven area. Other agencies cover different parts of the state. Community Action helped some 9,000 heat their homes last winter.

“And you don’t necessarily have to heat with oil,” Willard said. “Anybody who heats with gas, electric, oil, or any other deliverable, coal, wood, propane, they can apply.”

That includes people who own or rent, even if heat is included in your rent.

“They could get a stipend to put towards their electric bill,” said Willard. “It’s not a large one, it’s a small one, but it does help when it’s needed.”

There is a lot of paperwork, however. All the info is posted online. You have to document the income of everyone in the house, provide bank statements and utility bills. This time of year, CAA New Haven is making up to 100 appointments a day for people to sign up at various locations. You can also just walk in, as long as you bring the proper documents with you.

“You may have to wait in the lobby for a little while, maybe an hour, maybe more than that,” Willard said. “But you can leave here with a letter that tells you that you’re eligible for, it could be up to $2,000 worth of oil.”

If you live in the greater New Haven area and would like to find out more about heating assistance, you can find a list of locations at the link below.