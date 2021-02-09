 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 9pm

Collab New Haven non-profit is helping turn community ideas into a reality

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People who have ideas need a boost. Thankfully, there is such a place in the Elm City that is doing just that called Collab.

It’s an organization known for empowering individuals and families for those trying to go off on their own and build something and in turn shape communities. Their specialty, women and people of color who often come up against barriers.

Joining News 8 are Caroline Smith and Margaret Lee, the Co-Directors of Collab New Haven.

You can learn more about the non-profit organization here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury taking steps to make sure snowplow drivers aren't too tired to clear the streets after back-to-back storms

News /

On National Pizza Day, here is why CT is the pizza capital of the U.S.

News /

Prosecutors release body cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting in Stratford

News /

‘He always wanted the best for other people’: Fiancé of Yale grad student shot and killed in New Haven reflects on his impact on community

News /

Two right lanes on I-91 South in Wallingford closed due to tractor-trailer crash

News /

Couple plans to spend Valentine’s Day together despite COVID keeping them thousands of miles apart

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss