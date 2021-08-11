College Street Music Hall requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – College Street Music Hall is now requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Anyone who attends a show at College Street Music Hall is asked to bring their vaccination card or clearly legible picture of the vaccination card on their phone. Masks are required for all ticket holders regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED: New Haven now requiring masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

For more information about the COVID-19 policy head to https://collegestreetmusichall.com/faq/.