College Street Music Hall requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:
2015-05-01 College Street Music Hall 2_109424

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – College Street Music Hall is now requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Anyone who attends a show at College Street Music Hall is asked to bring their vaccination card or clearly legible picture of the vaccination card on their phone. Masks are required for all ticket holders regardless of vaccination status.

RELATED: New Haven now requiring masks at all indoor establishments regardless of vaccination status

For more information about the COVID-19 policy head to https://collegestreetmusichall.com/faq/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Haven

