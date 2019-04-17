New Haven

College Street Music Hall to improve accessibility for all

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 03:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:45 PM EDT

College Street Music Hall to improve accessibility for all

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven's College Street Music Hall is making sure everyone can enjoy its concerts and shows. 

The venue is increasing accessibility to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act

Over the next few years, the hall will be upgrading its entrances, seating, and access to restrooms.

Related: The importance of service dogs

It comes after the U.S. Attorney's office investigated a complaint that the hall was not accessible enough.

"The ADA ensures that individuals are able to access and enjoy all places of public accommodation," said U.S. Attorney John Durham. "We appreciate the willingness of College Street Music Hall to increase the accessibility and usability of the theater for individuals with disabilities."
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center