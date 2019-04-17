College Street Music Hall to improve accessibility for all
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - New Haven's College Street Music Hall is making sure everyone can enjoy its concerts and shows.
The venue is increasing accessibility to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Over the next few years, the hall will be upgrading its entrances, seating, and access to restrooms.
It comes after the U.S. Attorney's office investigated a complaint that the hall was not accessible enough.
"The ADA ensures that individuals are able to access and enjoy all places of public accommodation," said U.S. Attorney John Durham. "We appreciate the willingness of College Street Music Hall to increase the accessibility and usability of the theater for individuals with disabilities."
