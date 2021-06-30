Some students express concern as colleges push COVID vaccinations for the fall semester

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Colleges continue their push to get students vaccinated before they return to campus. COVID vaccinations will be required at all state universities. Students at Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) have a lot of the same concerns and reluctance as older people.

Connecticut’s junior U.S. Senator, Chris Murphy, answered questions from students at a roundtable at the SCSU student center Wednesday morning. He brought his own concerns to that roundtable, as well.

“In Connecticut, we still only have about 50% of young people, 18-25, who are fully vaccinated,” Murphy said.

RELATED: Connecticut state college students required to be fully vaccinated against COVID for fall 2021 semester

That number will be much higher when students return to state university campuses this August. Vaccinations will be required for most students, although there are certain exemptions. These college students want to make sure their questions are heard, and their concerns are not stigmatized.

“Skepticism kind of seems like its anti-vax, which is a really important message to stay away from, so I think that’s why a lot of people are afraid to ask questions,” said student Alexander Grant.

While university officials welcome the questions, Senator Murphy reminded everyone of the global stakes of the vaccination effort.

“We are in a race with variations of the original COVID virus that ultimately could make our current vaccinations ineffective,” said Murphy.

University officials want to let students know this is not just about them. This is part of a bigger effort to make sure that all the faculty and staff who work on campus also get vaccinated.