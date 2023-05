NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A comedian is scheduled to headline a fundraiser next week that will benefit New Reach, a New Haven nonprofit that helps the homeless.

Stand Up Against Homelessness will be held June 1 at College Street Music Hall in New Haven.

The event will feature Bianca Del Rio and Gianmarco Soresi.

New Reach CEO Kellyann Day joined News 8 to discuss the event.

