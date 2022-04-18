NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At Tweed in New Haven, Avelo Airlines was met with four-legged friends to ease some stress that goes along with flying.

Many people are off for spring break this month, and airports across the country and in Connecticut are packed with travelers.

On Friday, Yale University’s police service dog Heidi was on-hand. Jules, a canine from Southern Connecticut State University’s police department, also greeted travelers.

Both Heidi and Jules are fully trained service dogs who provide support to members of the New Haven community.