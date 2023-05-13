NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Where can you enjoy food trucks, entertainment and music and at the same time maybe find a job? That will be at the Workforce Alliance and American Job Center’s Learn on Site Community and Career Festival being held on Thursday in New Haven.

In addition to the entertainment and food fairgoers will be able to learn about different careers, look for online and in-person training and career building progams and even take part in job interviews.

SAWS Program project coordinator NaCyla Wiley says “This festival gives jobseekers the opportunity to get involved and interact with employers and participate in on-the-spot interviews. Workforce Alliance has a wide range of training and employment opportunities ranging from manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality among others. This event caters to the employment needs of jobseekers for anyone age 18 and over.”

If you are interested in attents the festival it will be on Thursday May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m on the New Haven Green.

Workforce Alliance is the policy and oversight organization responsible for creating a comprehensive, community-wide response to the challenges of building a highly skilled workforce in South Central CT, which comprises 30 towns.

For more information visit workforcealliance.biz.