New Haven community, city leaders rally against violence in Cedar Hill neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A push back against recent violence in New Haven’s Cedar Hill neighborhood.

Community leaders, government officials, police, religious leaders, and residents coming together for a rally Sunday.

Mayor Justin Elicker took part in the event, calling on community members to hold each other accountable.

Mayor Elicker said, “I can’t imagine the pain that any parent is going through, having lost their child, the friends and family, as well. And no matter what someone’s done in their life, these things shouldn’t be happening because we’re not investing in our community, uplifting our community. And it is time that we do that.”



This comes after three people were shot on Thanksgiving in the area of Cedar Hill Ave. and Grace Street.