Community comes together to install wheelchair ramp for New Haven boy

(WTNH) — Friends, neighbors and volunteers are helping the family of a 12-year-old New Haven boy who was paralyzed from a shooting in Puerto Rico.

On Monday, a wheelchair ramp was installed at Jayden Ortiz’s home so it’s ready for him when he gets out of the hospital.

Ortiz is still at the hospital for special care in New Britain. He’s due to come home sometime before Christmas.

A family donated the materials and the owner of a local wheelchair ramp company volunteered to install it.

