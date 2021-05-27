‘Community Conversation’: Waterbury community meets with police to improve relationship, trust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police and community members are set to meet Thursday evening to strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement and build trust.

Amari Brantley is 20 years old. He’s also Black and that makes him worry.

“A lot of dealing with the police comes through certain times traffic stops and things like that,” said Brantley. “And me being Black, that’s something I worry about.”

Thursday night, he and other young people will get a chance to question Waterbury police officers and the police chief himself about department policies and procedures. It’s part of a meeting between the public and police called “Community Conversation”.

RELATED: ‘We’ve got to properly make sure we’re doing our work properly’: Ansonia PD chief talks changes after death of George Floyd

“That’s what we’re trying to change,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. “We don’t want anyone to see a police officer and feel that they’re on the defensive, afraid, or scared.”

Brantley tells News 8 one of the questions he plans to ask deals with police body cameras.

“It provides safety,” said Brantley. “If something was to happen to me it would be shown. It would be recognizable and it wouldn’t come down to he said/she said.”

Chief Spagnolo recently told News 8 his department is close to purchasing body cameras and dash cams for every officer and to equip every police car. He says transparency is a top priority of his department.

One of Brantley’s friends tells News 8 what he hopes to ask questions of police, too.

“My biggest concern is that there’s going to be certain prejudices and preconceived notions when approaching people or youth of different backgrounds,” said Winston Hendricks.

To that end, Chief Spagnolo has told News 8 he’s requiring his officers to participate in cultural awareness and diversity training classes.

“It’s a really big positive step in the right direction,” Hendricks said.

The Community Conversation gathering is organized by people in several community groups who came together to join forces. They call themselves The Community Collective.

“We hope to accomplish a better understanding between members of the community and the police department,” said Warren Leach of The Community Collective.

Chief Spagnolo told News 8 he agreed to participate in this meeting to improve relations and trust in the city.

“It’s something we take very seriously here,” said Chief Spagnolo. “We do it with a passion. It comes from my heart.”

“My hopes are we grow closer as a community to our police,” said Brantley. “We put at least some of the bad narrative to rest where we can.”