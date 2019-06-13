Community forum held with potential candidates for next NHPD Chief

Breaking News
East Windsor officials respond to fire near used car lot
New Haven

Members of the New Haven community got a chance to hear from some of the candidates vying to become the city’s next police chief.

At least four finalists are in the running: former New Haven Assistant Chief Thaddeus Reddish, retired New Haven Lieutenant Kenny Howell, New Haven Assistant Chief John Velleca, and Interim Chief Tony Reyes.

The forum was held at the First Calvary Baptist Church.

News 8’s Mario Boone was the moderator.

