Community forum held with potential candidates for next NHPD Chief

Members of the New Haven community got a chance to hear from some of the candidates vying to become the city’s next police chief.

At least four finalists are in the running: former New Haven Assistant Chief Thaddeus Reddish, retired New Haven Lieutenant Kenny Howell, New Haven Assistant Chief John Velleca, and Interim Chief Tony Reyes.

The forum was held at the First Calvary Baptist Church.

News 8’s Mario Boone was the moderator.

