Community forums on race in the works to help Naugatuck heal from racist social media posts

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The NAACP and the Naugatuck mayor are considering ways to work with the community to talk about race, understanding, and healing. This comes after the police chief’s daughter’s racist Snapchat posts were discovered, two years after they were sent out.

The posts have caused a public outcry in town; the local high school students gathered on the Green earlier this week to rally against racism. Mayor Pete Hess was at the rally, saying students had a right to feel hurt and be heard.

“It’s a process, and it’s not over yet. They’ll be doing their own analysis and thinking about recommendations, and they’ll be coming back and talking with us,” Mayor Hess said.

One idea the NAACP and the mayor have to help heal the community is to start forums on race.

“We all know these types of mindsets are taught behaviors. So, it’s a cross-section, LaSalle, of having training not only for the police but for the school district and the city municipality,” said Greg Johnson, President of the Valley NAACP.

News 8 was told the girl’s parents, the police chief and the associate high school principal, are both on personal leave. The teen has been suspended from school.

Mayor Hess said that there are currently four separate investigations into the Snapchat posts.