NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven (CFGNH) announced the launch of a $8.7 million grant program for local entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (NHE3) grant is expected to award 750 grants of $6,000 to small business owners in the Greater New Haven area in the next five years.
Grant recipients may use the funds for operational costs such as equipment, marketing, payroll or inventory, officials said.
The New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem is accepting applications through the NHE3 website. Applicants can also be connected to entrepreneurial support organizations on the website to guide them through the application process.
The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is funding $7.2 million toward the grant program, as part of a statewide initiative of $46.6 million statewide to assist underserved entrepreneurs and to fuel business growth. Liberty Bank has also $50,000 toward the New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem grant program.New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker
“NHE3 is a great model of how government, community organizations, and the business community can work together to make an even bigger impact. We’re committed to inclusive economic growth and helping provide our local entrepreneurs and small businesses – particularly those who have been historically marginalized in our economy – with the tools needed to be successful and thrive. That includes access to capital, training, technical assistance, and support through mentorship and networking. The NHE3 program will help advance all of this, and that’s why the City of New Haven has committed $1.5 million and additional support to this initiative.”