NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven (CFGNH) announced the launch of a $8.7 million grant program for local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (NHE3) grant is expected to award 750 grants of $6,000 to small business owners in the Greater New Haven area in the next five years.

Grant recipients may use the funds for operational costs such as equipment, marketing, payroll or inventory, officials said.

The New Haven Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem is accepting applications through the NHE3 website. Applicants can also be connected to entrepreneurial support organizations on the website to guide them through the application process.