Waterbury community, family mourning loss of 14-year-old stabbed to death; leaders taking steps to reduce violence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury community is mourning the loss of a teenage boy Wednesday who police said was stabbed to death.

Jeimy Cintron, 27, of Waterbury was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police said Cintron and the victim got into a fight before Cintron stabbed the victim in the chest.

Police identified the victim Thursday as Angel Velez. The Waterbury Public Schools system confirmed Angel was one of their students.

Emotional mourners gathered Wednesday evening at a memorial decorated with candles and balloons for the teen.

“A 14-year-old got killed by a 27-year-old. That’s not supposed to happen,” said a man who did not want his name to be used. “He didn’t even get to live his life…He was a good young man. He used to play basketball. He wasn’t into problems or none of that. That’s why the whole community is so upset.”

Thursday, Angel’s family and friends added to the growing memorial.

Nadeem Butt, a store owner in Waterbury, told News 8, “Ah, so sad. I’m so sad…Yesterday I cried. Couldn’t sleep last night. Today I cried.”

Butt says he used to see Angel every day in his store across the street.

“He would come with his friends and some days he would buy for everybody– juices, sodas, drinks, cookies… He was a very good kid. Very respectful kid.”

Eli Reese used to play basketball with Angel. “It’s still shocking to find out that he’s gone…I kind of went numb for a second because it was hard to really believe that he was gone.”

Waterbury Alderman Vernon Matthews Jr. called for peace on the streets. For him, it’s personal. Angel was his cousin’s grandson.

“It’s still a shock to me. I’m like in a daze if that makes sense.”

On Friday, there will be an emergency meeting with Waterbury clergy to see how they can play a role in reducing the violence in the city.

Pastor Kristopher Reese of Grace Baptist Church said, “We hope to meet on a regular basis to put an agenda together. Our goal is to work with the chief of police, the mayor’s office, and other leaders within the community to try and develop some logical plan.”

This comes after a 10-year-old and an 18-year-old woman were shot on the same day in the Brass City.

On Sunday there will be a peace rally and march outside the Duggan School at 3 p.m.

Cintron pleaded not guilty to murder during his arraignment on Thursday. The judge set his bond at $3 million.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.