Community invited to provide input at meeting addressing uptick in gun violence in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven will be holding a community meeting Friday evening to discuss the uptick in gun violence and how to combat it.

This comes after several shootings, three of them fatal, happened in the city this week.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez will host the meeting and will be joined by Alder Jose Crespo and Youth Services Specialist Ronald Huggins.

The community is invited to attend and provide input. The meeting will take place at the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration (FAME) cafeteria Friday at 6 p.m.