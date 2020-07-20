Waterbury community leaders call for mayor, city lawmakers to declare racism a public health crisis

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A community group in Waterbury is calling for the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to declare racism a public health crisis in the Brass City. This comes as the town canceled a meeting set to discuss the issue Monday.

RELATED: List of CT towns to declare racism a public health crisis

Waterbury Strong Community Collective led Monday’s press conference outside City Hall. The press conference was supposed to precede a Board of Aldermen meeting; that meeting has been canceled, but the message from the Collective remains the same.

They are talking about systemic racism, police accountability, and economic issues. The group of dedicated advocates is asking Mayor Neil O’Leary and the Board of Aldermen to declare racism a public health crisis in Waterbury.

The Waterbury community has held several large protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

One of the organizers of the press conference, Demetre Coles told News 8, “We think it’s the first step in addressing the problem of racism: we have to acknowledge it. Racism, we believe, has infiltrated a lot of institutions from schooling to housing to criminal justice…So we know it’s the job of our elected officials to actually address the problem.”

News 8 has reached out to city hall; we are waiting to hear back.