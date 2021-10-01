Community members come together in Waterbury to discuss curbing crime

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in Waterbury came together Friday night, trying to figure out how to stop the recent acts of violence.

The pastor of the Evangelistic Deliverance Ministry opened his doors for an emergency meeting so the community could address the topic.

“We have to take the time to look at what are the factors that are influencing the problems in our own community,” said Camille Payne, a nurse practitioner.

Increased gun violence, drug addiction, car thefts and mental illness are just a few of the problems plaguing the Brass City.

Just in the last few weeks, the community has dealt with a shooting involving a 10-year-old, followed by a stabbing that killed a 14-year-old boy.

“The pandemic happened, a lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people became desperate and when you become desperate as we’ve seen, people turn to the streets,” said Manuel Camacho, youth president of Ice the Beef.

The Waterbury chapter of Ice the Beef is bringing together those with a vested interest in curbing crime.

During the meeting, they talked about resources and getting professionals who’ve dealt with trauma out to crime scenes to assess what went wrong and talk about it.

News 8 spoke to one man who shared his personal experience with drug addiction and how it affected his life forever.

“We lost our son a couple years ago and through the process, we’ve identified many different ways that we can bring change. Let’s make sure the people have the services they need, let’s make sure that when they were looking for additional help that we’re able to provide that to them, let’s make sure that they can get one point to another point so that they could get the detox services,” said Anthony Morrissey, founder of Brian Cody’s Brothers & Sisters foundation.

They also reiterated the police can’t work alone — people must work together.