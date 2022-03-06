NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Ukrainians and lawmakers continue to push for the U.S. to take more action in Ukraine. A rally was held in the Elm City on Sunday to make their voices heard.

A crowd gathered at the New Haven Green, keeping the momentum going to show support for Ukraine as Russia continues to intensify its attacks on civilian communities.

“I am angry!” yelled Reverend Oleksandr Dviniatin of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. “Angry, because of what’s going on in my country.”

Emotional cries echoed across downtown New Haven from Ukrainians filled with passion for their homeland.

“A few days ago my four-year-old daughter hugged me, and said, ‘I don’t want babbusa, grandma, to be dead,'” Ukrainian-American Iryna Kokovskyy of Monroe said.

People are fearing for their loved ones and the countless families whose lives remain in danger.

“Every day, every minute, every hour, people dying on the front lines, people dying when they’re surrounded by those barbaric forces,” Reverend Dviniatin said.



Yaroslav Palylyl of the Ukraine Congress Committee of America and Westchester and Southern CT Branch President said Russia should now be added to the list of state sponsors of terrorism “because that’s what it is.”

Together, Ukrainians, community members, and lawmakers called for the U.S. to take more action in the region. They’re calling for help for Ukrainians, with additional fighter jets to secure their airspace and boycotting Russian purchases, especially oil.



“We need to impose a boycott and embargo, not only on vodka, but on oil and gas from Russia,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said at the event.

Additionally, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker explained that “we need to make clear to our political leaders that we are willing to stand up to Ukraine by giving our own sacrifice.”

All agreed more needs to be done, and Ukrainians won’t stop fighting for their freedom.

“We stand together to help Ukraine, we stand together to protect Ukraine, so that no child gets killed, so that all grandmas are alive and well, so that the peaceful people of Ukraine get a chance to build their Ukrainian dream,” Kokovskyy said.



During the rally, both New Haven’s mayor and the Board of Alders also shared official proclamations, recognizing that the city is in solidarity with Ukraine.