Community members rally at Board of Ed meeting in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Madison community gathered for a rally ahead of a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

It all started earlier this year with a text exchange between two Madison high school students.

A judge granted a restraining order in March to 15-year-old Laila Haraj-Sai at Daniel Hand High School, after her mother saw texts on her phone from a male classmate that mentioned things like “I’ll still shoot you” and I can’t wait to kill you at school.”

In May, a judge refused to extend the restraining order, ruling the texts were a “joke” and that the teen had no intention of carrying out the threats. A decision on an appeal is pending.

In the meantime, the superintendent is allowing the male student to return to school on Dec. 6 — six months before his expulsion was supposed to end. This is causing concern for some parents and students.

“It’s preventative so that the thing that happened, I think in Michigan today where there was another school shooting, by a 15-year-old. This is to prevent that and this is to say that this is not just a one-time thing,” Haraj-Sai said.

The attorney for the accused teen told News 8 in part:

“The Board of Education and the people of Madison are being told a false narrative that there is an ongoing threat to the security of its students. This too is simply not credible.”

The Board of Ed is currently meeting. It is unclear if any action will be taken.

News 8 reached out to the superintendent for comment and is waiting to hear back.