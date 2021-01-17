Community members take to the streets, New Haven Green for climate justice

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members in the Elm City took to the New Haven Green Sunday pushing for climate justice.

The rally, organized by Sunrise New Haven, was an opportunity for community members to speak up about climate change, calling on Governor Ned Lamont to take executive action to shut down the proposed Killingly Energy Center, but also looking to local leaders to act against climate change.

Adrian Huq, organizer of New Haven Climate Movement told News 8, “We are gathering to demand more climate action from Governor Lamont. Also, my organization, New Haven Climate Movement, we’re bringing the perspective of demanding more climate action from the city of New Haven, and we’re also opposing the planned construction of the Killingly Energy Center.”

We’re told demonstrators are seeking strong legislation and a ban on fossil fuel.