Community mourning death of Pepe’s Pizza co-owner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police confirm to News 8 the death of the co-owner of Pepe’s Pizza, Gary Bimonte. Wallingford firefighters responded to his home at 6 p.m. Wednesday. New Haven police told News 8 he suffered a heart attack.

Now, community reaction is pouring in.

Bimonte’s Pizza of Cheshire said on social media Thursday morning, “Mr. B’s would like to send out our heart-felt condolences to Gary’s family, from Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven. Truly, A very nice man, gone too soon. Rest well. We are so extremely sorry for your family’s loss”

The creators behind the “Pizza, a love story” documentary also shared their condolences.

“Gary was a good friend to our movie and was so proud of his pizzeria(s) and New Haven. Such a positive force. We will miss you Gary,” they said in a statement on social media in part.

Pepe’s Pizza was founded on Wooster Street in 1925 by Frank Pepe. The apizza can be found in other locations across Connecticut and has even expanded to Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York.