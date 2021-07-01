Community programs are working to help kids build skills for the future, keep them out of trouble

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Violence is at a fever pitch across Connecticut. There are organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven that are working to keep youth involved in an active learning environment.

”They get a wide array of programs from athletes to arts and crafts to a bit of summer academics and we also have special program partners,” said Won Jung, director of programs at the Boys & Girls Club.

That partner is a local non-profit organization. It’s called “Concepts for Adaptive Learning”.

Today, their instructors are teaching teens how to code a robot.

Veronica Douglas is bringing her son to the Boys and Girls Club for the first time.

“The counselors are really nice and I appreciate them working so hard to make sure we have a good time this summer,” said one student, Jayvon Givan.

The New Haven Boys and Girls Club is not the only place where teens are building on their future, City Hall has a program designed to put them to work right now.

Tomi Veale is a coordinator with the City’s “Youth at Work” program. It employs youth ages 14 to 21, starting July 6 to July 30.

While this group is too young to join the workforce right now, the lessons here are preparing them for life “off the streets” and into the brighter future.