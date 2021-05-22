Community rallies against proposed state gas tax, food tax in Waterbury

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Local Republicans spoke out in Waterbury Saturday about the proposed gas tax increase.

They say the proposal would hurt working and middle-class families’ wallets at the pump, adding the bill could increase the price of gas by 20-25 cents a gallon.

RELATED: CT Transportation and Climate Initiative to lower greenhouse gas emissions but raise gas tax, officials say

State Sen. Eric Berthel (CT-32) told News 8, “I think what it really comes down to is — we see a tax like this, some people say ‘it’s only a couple more pennies at the gallon, and I’m filling up my car with gas,’ but what this truly affects downstream is that everything that comes to Connecticut comes on a truck. Home heating oil, propane, groceries…All of those vehicles are going to be taxed more by this.”

Meantime, advocates for the bill say the Transportation Climate Initiative would require polluters to pay for the pollution they’re causing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Community rallies against proposed state gas tax, food tax in Waterbury

News /

'We're gonna lead them through this': Meriden mask confusion

News /

Yale doctor weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and pets getting the virus

News /

How to participate in National Waitstaff Day

News /

Thousands pay tribute to fallen New Haven firefighter; Lieutenant injured continues recovery

News /

Education officials want public input on spending federal funding for COVID recovery for CT schools

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss