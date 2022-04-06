DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The community is rallying around a dog that was shot in a Derby park last week.

Thunda the German Shepherd is doing well after police say the dog’s owners shot him. Investigators discovered the family of four and the dog were recently homeless and living in a car.

The dog, which suffered gunshot wounds to his front leg and shoulder, underwent surgery. One leg was amputated because of how severe the injury was.

Thunda is now recovering and money started to pour in for medical bills right away.

They have raised close to $20,000 on a GoFundMe page and there is a fundraiser at the RiverWalk Social all day Thursday.

20% of the proceeds will go to the Shelton Animal Shelter to help with anything they may need.