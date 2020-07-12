Community rallies around Hamden restaurant worker who says he was asked to leave after wearing BLM mask to work

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Controversy in Hamden: a worker at a DiBella’s Subs says he was told to leave work last Friday because he showed up wearing a Black Lives Matter facemask. Sunday, the community rallied around him.

A small protest was held outside the sub shop Sunday. News 8 spoke exclusively with the employee at the heart of the controversy.

Andre Alexander, a shift manager at the restaurant on Dixwell Avenue, says he showed up to work wearing a BLM mask last Friday. He says his assistant manager said he had to remove it. When he refused he was told to go home.

“A little disappointed but I felt strong,” he told News 8. “The reason being, at that point in time as soon as I did that my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ – who I serve – was gonna fight for me. He was going to back me up.”

That back up came in the form of a community group called ‘Hamden Action Now’. They’ve held three different protests in front of the sub shop since Friday. Twice the shop has had to close early.

Hamden’s Police Chief was there Sunday afternoon; he called the protest peaceful.

Alexander has not been fired; he still works at DiBella’s. His next shift is Friday and he says he plans on wearing the same BLM facemask he wore last week.

He wants an apology from DiBella’s. News 8’s attempts to contact the company Sunday were unsuccessful.