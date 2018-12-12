New Haven

Community warns school board of continuing anti-Semitism

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) - A month after students at a Connecticut high school warned the community about rising anti-Semitism at the school, the community warns the school board the problem won't be solved quickly.

Resident Paul Schatz on Monday praised the Amity High School board for improved communication with parents and students — but says he was concerned that better communication may not be enough.

The New Haven Register reports that students at the Woodbridge school reported to the board they found swastikas in the bathroom and hateful language in the hallway.

Student Adam Ginsberg took the podium Monday night to say he's proud to see progress, but stresses students need to keep speaking out against ant-Semitism.

