NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — American comedian and former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien stopped in for dinner at Modern Apizza in New Haven on Tuesday night.

The official Modern Apizza Instagram account posted a picture of Conan and owner Bill Pustari posing for a photograph together.

Conan O’Brien stopped in for pizza at Modern Apizza in New Haven on Tuesday. (IMAGE CREDIT: Modern Apizza)

Conan ordered a medium white mozzarella, a small margherita pizza with basil, a small white spinach and a large mozzarella, according to the staff at Modern Apizza.

After his meal, he autographed a pizza box and drew a self-portrait. Conan also thanked the staff at Modern Apizza for the meal.

“To the gang at modern, thank you for an amazing meal!!” Conan wrote in the autograph.

Former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien stops by Sally’s Apizza in New Haven

In March, Conan O’Brien was spotted at Sally’s Apizza in New Haven after stopping by the year earlier – when he was unable to get a table due to the restaurant being fully booked.