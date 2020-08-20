Congresswoman DeLauro, CT AG Tong to join postal workers today to express concerns over proposed USPS operational changes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong will join postal worker union leaders and local residents today to express concerns over proposed operational changes to USPS

The group also plans on calling for investments and protections for the United States Postal Service and its employees. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will hold off on making some changes ahead of the presidential election.]

He says the retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are and no mail processing facilities will be shut down.

Democrats say those proposed cost-cutting measures are an attempt to sabotage the presidential election.

Despite the announcement of a temporary pause on the Postmaster’s changes, there remains no plan by the Trump administration to reverse the damages already committed and provide the Postal Service with the funds requested by the USPS Board of Governors.

That meeting is set for today at 11 a.m. at the post office on Brewery Street in New Haven.

