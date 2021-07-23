Congresswoman DeLauro lobbies for permanent child tax credit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Families across Connecticut are starting to spend their child tax credit checks, and the New Haven Congresswoman who pushed for the program for years is now lobbying to make it permanent.

The first payments have gone out. Millions of families are getting checks from the child tax credit program.

“As a single mother of three, I’m often faced with financial hardships,” said Mercedes Robinson. “My children are growing at a rapid speed and constantly in need of something.”

A mom with three small children could get as much as $900 a month. That not only pays for clothes and groceries, but also lets Mercedes finish college.

“My goal is to receive my degree, obtain a better paying job so I can support my family,” Mercedes said.

New Haven Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District) has been pushing for the credit since 2003. It finally passed as part of the latest pandemic aid bill. Now, Delauro is hosting events, like this latest at the New Haven YMCA, to try to make the credit permanent.

“It’s about the cost of food, the cost of diapers. It’s health care, clothing,” DeLauro said. “Middle class families, poor families, working families are receiving the same monthly benefits.”

Which is $300 a month for kids up to their seventh birthday, $250 a month until their 18th. You have to file a 2020 tax return to be eligible, and there is still time to do that. Child care providers say they are already seeing a difference as those checks come in.

“All of my parents were able to pay their tuition, and many of them were able to pay it in advance,” said Georgia Goldberg, Director of Hope for New Haven. “Many parents have reported to me that the Child Tax Credit is going to make child care so much more affordable for them.” “If you have questions about signing up for the program, or you need some help signing up for the program, there’s an event Saturday, July 24th from 9a.m.-6 p.m. at the Federal Building, 150 Court Street, behind the federal courthouse. They can help you out there. For more information go to their website.