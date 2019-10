NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will host a roundtable discussion on advancing women’s rights in the workplace on Friday in New Haven.

The roundtable is part of the International Labor Organization conference and will be held at Yale University.

The theme of the discussion is “valuing women’s labor and building women’s economic empowerment.” Congresswomen Jahana Hayes will also take part as well as lawmakers from Rhode Island and Illinois.