HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local businesses are stepping up to support the people of Ukraine.

“His economy is weak, so if we can hit him where it hurts, the banks, all that kind of stuff, I think that’s the way to do it,” said Peter Vouras, owner of FRESKOS in Hamden. “It’s about paying it forward, so what we are going to do is try to raise money for Nova Ukraine, which raises money primarily for women and children.”

On March 10, free gyros will be offered at FRESKOS from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the cost of each gyro will be donated to Nova Ukraine.

As support goes to Ukraine, the opposite is true for Russia, with their economy being squeezed by sanctions. That is hitting Russian assets hard.

Connecticut’s state treasurer will divest millions of dollars from Russian-owned assets, a move he also said is in the best interest of state employees and teachers who will be on the receiving end of their investments.

“These securities are increasingly unattractive for our investment portfolio and this is a dramatic new development over the past few days,” said Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

The $218 million they had invested in Russian interests made up less than half a percent of the state’s pension funds, valued at more than $47 billion.

As Connecticut pulls back its investments, Wooden is urging other state treasurers to follow suit.

“We will also see the effects of divestment and by reducing interest, economic activity in the country, they will be squeezed,” Wooden said.

A spokesperson for Apple said Tuesday the company is halting the sales of all products in Russia. State Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are both pushing to seize the assets of Putin and his oligarch allies, not just freeze them.

As money gets allocated from Russia, stocks took a hit. The S&P 500 fell more than 1.5% while oil prices soared 11% to a seven-year high.