NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As you travel Connecticut, you probably have your own words to describe the roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives it a letter grade every year. This year, it’s a ‘C’.



“A ‘C’ means our infrastructure is in mediocre condition and requires some attention,” explained Roy Merritt of the American Society of Civil Engineers.



It may not seem that great, but the grade is up from the ‘C-‘ Connecticut got last year. The engineers break it down into five categories. The state’s bridges are up from C- to C, thanks to improvements by the state Department of Transportation.



“These numbers will improve even more when we finish up the Gold Star Memorial Bridge project between New London and Groton in just a few years,” said Mark Rolfe, Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “That’s the largest bridge in the state.”



Roads only get a D+, however. Part of the reason is that 79% of our roads were built before 1980. Both bridges and roads need more work, and more money.



“Our roads and bridges are suffering from the recent decision to suspend the gas tax in this state,” Merritt said. “Surface transportation cannot withstand reduced funding when the system is already facing an acute, long-term funding gap.”



The water infrastructure gets a ‘C’ because many pipes date back more than a hundred years.



Wastewater infrastructure went up to a ‘C-‘ because of work to separate stormwater from wastewater, so water treatment plants don’t overflow during rainstorms.



The highlight of the report card was the state’s rail system. It got a ‘B’ because the state keeps upgrading facilities and expanding rail service, like on the Hartford line and the Waterbury line.



Looking ahead, nobody knows what will happen next year. The bipartisan federal infrastructure bill is expected to bring $5 billion in infrastructure spending to Connecticut. At the same time, costs are tough to predict, because inflation could make every project more expensive.