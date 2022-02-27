HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont and Senator Blumenthal were among those at gatherings in New Haven and Hartford today in support of the Ukranian people.

They met with demonstrators, community members, and faith leaders at Saint Michael’s Ukranian Church in New Haven, followed by a rally at the Ukranian National Home of Hartford to discuss Russia’s invasion and what can be done to help Ukraine.

Connecticut lawmakers are remaining steadfast with their support of the Ukranian people.

Gov. Lamont called Ukranian President Volodymyr Zalensky a “hero,” noting that the leader did not want transportation out of his country, but rather ammunition to keep fighting.

“We’re gonna give these brave Ukranians everything they need to stand up and stand up against this evil,” Gov. Lamont said.

Dozens of Ukranian American families and other elected officials showed their support at the event.

