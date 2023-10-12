NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Local leaders will get together Thursday in New Haven to announce a new initiative to crack down on the use of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in public areas and city streets.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson will be joined by other leaders and police departments from surrounding towns for a press conference to announce the task force at 9:30 a.m. at the New Haven Police Academy.

The initiative will include a joint task force, that will be made up of dedicated law enforcement personnel, who will share information and intelligence to spot illegal activity. Members of the task force will then use that information to find ways to enforce laws and apprehend those who are involved.

