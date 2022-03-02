NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents with ties to Ukraine are reacting following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

While the State of the Union usually highlights a president’s domestic agenda, President Biden started by talking about Ukraine. Senator Richard Blumenthal invited New Haven’s Myron Melnyk as his virtual guest to the address.

“It was heartwarming to see all the blue and yellow colors in the house chamber, the Ukrainian flags and bipartisan support,” Melnyk said.

President Biden said the U.S. is providing a billion dollars in direct assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions have cut Russian banks off from the rest of the world. However, President Biden drew an important line.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies in the event Putin decides to keep moving west,” President Biden said.

“We wish there was a more proactive role that we could take every day to prevent the situation from becoming worse,” Melnyk said.

This is what’s so frustrating for people in this country with loved ones in Ukraine – the feeling that nothing is being done to help people right now.

Katyrina McCleo of New Haven said she is fed up.

“I was putting my son to bed and my husband came Wednesday night and said, ‘Listen, Russian tanks closed the border,'” McCleod said.

Since then, McCleod said she’s stayed home, glued to the TV coverage. She made a sign calling for NATO forces to close Ukraine’s skies.

“Ukraine is a small country,” McCleod said. ‘We don’t have people to fight. And if Russian planes will start to cross our sky and bomb, we can’t protect our towns.”

What would help, according to Ukraine expert Melnyk, is to stop buying oil from Russia.

“The US and other countries are buying Russian oil every day,” Melnyk said. ‘They are funding this war effort.”

A war McCleod knows will go on as long as Vladimir Putin wants.

“If Russia stops fighting, it’s the end of the war,” McCleod said. ‘If Ukraine stops fighting, it’s the end of Ukraine.”