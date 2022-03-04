ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police stopped a wrong-way driver on Route 15 in Orange early Wednesday morning.

A State Trooper observed the wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near Exit 57 around 2:23 a.m. The trooper entered onto Route 15 southbound at Exit 58 and drove parallel to the driver, initiating his emergency lights and sirens.

Another trooper assisted and helped bring the wrong-way driver safely to a stop.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, appeared disoriented during his initial contact with troopers, police said. EMS was requested to the scene and the driver was transported to St. Raphael’s Hospital for evaluation.

The man’s driver’s license was confiscated and will be submitted to the DMV for review.

Last week, there were three wrong-way accidents across the state. Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in Meriden, and four people died in a wrong-way crash in Hartford. A drunk-driver was also arrested for traveling the wrong way in Seymour.

CSP noted that wrong-way drivers are not a new issue, and police across the country have seen wrong-way drivers in action for more than a century. Officials urge anyone who witnesses a wrong–way driver to call 911 immediately and provide the driver’s location. Additionally, pull over to the right shoulder if you see oncoming headlights while traveling on a limited access highway, police said.

Another tip from police is to drive in the center or right lane while on the highway late at night, as wrong-way drivers often drive in the left lane, believing they’re in the right lane.

There are several causes to wrong-way driving accidents, including an impaired driver, a mental health crisis, or a disoriented driver experiencing effects of an illness. Police note the importance of evaluating the driving capabilities of loved ones to determine if they should stay behind the wheel.