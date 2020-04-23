ConnCAT provide food to Dixwell, Newhallville communities most in need in New Haven during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Center for Arts and Technology in New Haven says they’re fighting two pandemics: COVID-19 and poverty. So they decided to do something to help their own community most in-need.

Erik Clemons, the CEO & President of ConnCAT said the African-American community in the Elm City is being “disproportionately impacted by COVID, especially in Dixwell and Newhallville.”

Mayor Justin Elicker shared that statistic in press conferences over the last two weeks, saying the city’s virus hospitalizations, positive tests, and related deaths continue to be overwhelmingly African-Americans. Dixwell and Newhallville being two of several hot spots in the city.

RELATED: More coronavirus testing sites added in New Haven to give communities of color in hot spots better access to testing

The city has opened additional coronavirus testing sites in those hot spots and announced Wednesday they have started implementing programs to feed the most vulnerable in the city during the pandemic.

But, Clemons says, there is such a high demand for food, ConnCAT wanted to help right in their own neighborhood where the need is greatest.

RELATED: New Haven Update: City announces initiatives to feed city’s most vulnerable, YNHH says it is safe to visit ER with non-COVID needs

Clemons explained, in the Newhallville and Dixwell communities, so many are without jobs: “With no job and no food what will people do and so that’s where we are stepping in to do our part,” Clemons said.

In less than a week, ConnCAT received over $400,000 in donations, that money will assist families with food, medication, rent, and utilities.”

Kim Harris, the Executive director at Inspired Communities Inc. told News 8, “We’ve seen our friends, our neighbors, people that we deal with on a daily basis who would never get in a line now having to come into a line [for food].”

ConnCAT purchased the food and volunteers hand it out at area churches.

Harris said, “Newhallville and Dixwell are the most underserved neighborhoods in New Haven. In terms of families that have children under five almost 50% of those families are living in poverty.”

These pictures were taken by volunteers.

ConnCAT hands out food to those in need downtown New Haven – 04 23 20

ConnCAT hands out food to those in need downtown New Haven – 04 23 20

ConnCAT hands out food to those in need downtown New Haven – 04 23 20

ConnCAT hands out food to those in need downtown New Haven – 04 23 20

Devin Smith is a community activist in Newhallville. He said, “The lines were extremely long. They extended down blocks of the street for every site that we went to.”

Nina Fawcett with Inspired Communities Inc. said, “I’ve seen every car that has come for food and I look at their faces and they are hoping they are the lucky ones to get a bag of food.”

ConnCAT’s goal is to raise $1 million. “As long as we can continue to raise money we will continue to help people,” added Clemons.

To donate and find out more: https://conncat.org/crisis_relief_fund/